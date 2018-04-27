APC leaders meet Ekiti governorship aspirants, pledge credible primaries — Nigeria Today

APC leaders meet Ekiti governorship aspirants, pledge credible primaries

Leaders of South West All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Friday with governorship aspirants of the party in Ekiti State and pledged to ensure free, fair, transparent and credible primaries.

Twenty three of the 33 aspirants attended the meeting held in Lagos.

One of the aspirants, Senator Femi Ojodu in a facebook post said the leaders promised to be on ground during the the primaries to ensure the process is well managed.

“They promise to monitor and assist the national body of the party to deliver a rancor free process.

“They also promised call a meeting of all aspirants after the primaries whereby the winner will be united with the other aspirants and the winner made to pledge an all-inclusive government.

“They called on the aspirants to make their campaign issue based and refrain from tarnishing the image of one another,” Ojodu stated.

Leaders who met with the aspirants included, National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, former Ogun State governor, Aremo Olusegun Osob and former governor of the state, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

Others were Chief Pius Akinyelure, State Chairman of the party, Chief Jide Awe, Secretary and Paul Omotoso

