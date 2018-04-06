 APC 'll take Buhari to court if he does not seek re-election – Ganduje - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
APC 'll take Buhari to court if he does not seek re-election – Ganduje – Vanguard

APC 'll take Buhari to court if he does not seek re-election – Ganduje
Vanguard
The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje on Friday said that his party will sue President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to re-contest for the forthcoming election. He disclosed this in Abuja while chatting with journalists on Friday. According to
