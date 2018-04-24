APC National convention will redefine the path to our greatness - Tinubu — Nigeria Today

APC National convention will redefine the path to our greatness – Tinubu

By Abel Udoekene

A national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the forthcoming National convention of the party as a necessity and a way of building and upholding a truly democratic political party.

In a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu described the leadership of the convention planning committee as people of high character and integrity. He congratulated them and advised them to perform their assignment without fear or favor maintaining that it was the only way through which the party can be great again.

The statement reads:

“I congratulate the Chairman and members of the Congresses/Convention Committee of our party, the All Progressives Convention, just inaugurated to take charge of the conduct of the forthcoming congresses and national convention

“Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, who is the chairman of the committee, is a man reputed to be of high character and integrity.

“Working with other members of the committee, I’m persuaded that our party would conduct hitch-free congresses at all levels and the national convention.

“I also congratulate our party for embarking on the congresses against all odds. This is the way to go if we are desirous of building and upholding a truly democratic political party. Our ultimate goal should be the greater interest of the party.

“I believe that all members of our party are high in expectation that the committee would perform its assignment without fear or favour through which our party can be great again.”

