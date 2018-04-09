 APC: Oyegun Gives Up — Nigeria Today
APC: Oyegun Gives Up

Opponents of tenure elongation have carried the day in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Its National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, last night bowed to pressure from governors and party leaders to forego tenure extension. He has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Working  Committee (NWC) for 8am  today to draw the timetable for state congresses […]

