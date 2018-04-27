APC Planning To Disobey Supreme Court Directive Halting Council Polls, PDP Alleges - SaharaReporters.com — Nigeria Today

APC Planning To Disobey Supreme Court Directive Halting Council Polls, PDP Alleges – SaharaReporters.com
APC Planning To Disobey Supreme Court Directive Halting Council Polls, PDP Alleges
The allegation was made in a statement issued by Mr. Damian Opara, state PDP Publicity Secretary. According to the statement, the PDP will not participate in elections for chairmanship and councillorship seats scheduled to hold on 14 July. It warned …
Why we won't take part in Imo council polls – PDP distances itself from LG elections
Okorocha govt plotting to disobey Supreme Court directive —PDP
PDP distances itself from Imo LG election, says it's unconstitutional
