 APC Presidential Aspirant Challenges President Buhari To A Debate — Nigeria Today
APC Presidential Aspirant Challenges President Buhari To A Debate

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

A fellow All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to a debate on their respective visions for the country.

Dr Ogbonnia became the first APC member to openly declare his interest in the presidency and welcomed the President’s decision to seek a second term. In a statement, he said that a debate would deepen internal democracy within the All Progressive Alliance (APC) towards effective leadership in Nigeria.
In the statement released on Wednesday, he said.
“The decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election is a welcome development. The move has the potential to deepen internal democracy within the All Progressives Congress (APC) towards effective leadership in Nigeria. To that end, I am looking forward to a robust debate with the president on our respective visions to lead the country.”
“Any meaningful debate will crave for an answer on whether Nigeria wants to move backward or forward. The world will like to know whether Nigeria has the wisdom to emulate progressive nations and commit her future to a new generation of leaders, including the youth, who have the zeal and the competencies to cope with the demands of the 21st century or whether the country must rely on recycled politicians who have been part and parcel of national problems.”

“Fellow Nigerians will be interested to learn from the debate whether the APC, as a party, would risk losing power back to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or whether the ruling party can sagely tap on the prevailing thirst for generational change in leadership and produce a younger, visionary, and dynamic leader who has the requisite knowledge, preparations, and the capacity to unleash the abundant potential of Nigeria to greatness,”

 

The post APC Presidential Aspirant Challenges President Buhari To A Debate appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

