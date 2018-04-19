APC Releases Details For National Convention — Nigeria Today

APC Releases Details For National Convention

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that its national convention to elect officers for a new term in the party’s leadership would hold on May 14.

This disclose was made in a timetable signed by its National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunanso, showing the schedule of activities for its congresses and National Convention.

In the timetable, it is understood that the ward congresses will hold on May 2, while appeal that may arise from the conduct will be entertained on May 3.

The schedule showed that local government area congresses would hold on May 5, with appeal arising from the exercise fixed for May 7.

It indicated that May 9 is the date for congress at states’ level to elect executive committees of the party in all states in the country.

It fixed May 10 for hearing of appeal that may arise from the conduct of the state congresses.

The party resolved to hold congresses and convention to elect new officials after President Muhammadu Buhari withdrew his support for an earlier decision to extend the tenure of party executives.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC had proposed a one year extension for party executives whose tenure will come to an end in June, less than a year to the 2019 general election, saying it was to avoid a crisis.

Below is a copy of the timetable with full details on the events and their respective dates.

