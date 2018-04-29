APC speaks on levy of N6bn on governors — Nigeria Today

APC speaks on levy of N6bn on governors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied that governors elected on its platform are to contribute N6 billion for its forthcoming congress and national convention. Malam Bolaji Abudulahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said the story was misleading. “The APC denies the story and wishes to state that the story is misleading and has misrepresented our party.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

