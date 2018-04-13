APC stakeholders move to remove Anambra chairman — Nigeria Today

APC stakeholders move to remove Anambra chairman

By Enyim Enyim

ONITSHA—SOME stakeholders of All Progressives Congress, APC, Anambra State chapter have begun moves to remove the state chairman, Mr. Emeka Ibe for alleged lack-lustre leadership.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Awka, the stakeholders under the aegis of Special Concerned Elders Forum also accused the chairman of not carrying members of the party along in the scheme of things.

In a joint press briefing by Mr. Emma Okpalonwu and Mr. Joe Ifejiaka, the duo who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders stated that it became imperative to re-zone so as to balance the political equation in the party.

“All offices currently occupied by the North Senatorial Zone, will be allocated to Central Senatorial Zone. All offices currently occupied by Central Senatorial Zone, will be assigned to the South Senatorial Zone. All offices currently occupied by the South Senatorial Zone, will be taken up by the North Senatorial Zone. All the members and zones are advised to comply accordingly to ensure a peaceful congress of APC in the state.”

They reasoned that since the governorship position would be zoned to the South Senatorial Zone, it would be fair and just to effect the zoning formula as resolved.

