 APC Twitter Account Hacked — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

APC Twitter Account Hacked

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The official Twitter account of Nigeria’s ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hacked. The account shared tweets around 3 PM promising to give followers 1,000 Bitcoin and 5,000 Ethereum. The account later changed its Twitter name to Justin Sun, founder of TRON, a crypto network. It has since shared several tweets offering cryptocurrency to followers. […]

The post APC Twitter Account Hacked appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.