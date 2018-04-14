APC Twitter Account Hacked — Nigeria Today

APC Twitter Account Hacked

The official Twitter account of Nigeria’s ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hacked. The account shared tweets around 3 PM promising to give followers 1,000 Bitcoin and 5,000 Ethereum. The account later changed its Twitter name to Justin Sun, founder of TRON, a crypto network. It has since shared several tweets offering cryptocurrency to followers. […]

The post APC Twitter Account Hacked appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

