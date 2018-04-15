 APC twitter account still hacked — Nigeria Today
APC twitter account still hacked

Apr 15, 2018

APC twitter account still hacked

The controversial APCNigeria twitter account managed by one Philip Obin has been hacked.

The hack was confirmed via a tweet by Philip Obin, manager of the controversial account.

Meanwhile, the national publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress, Bolaji Abdullahi said the account does not belong to the APC.

“For the upteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation.”

The account which the hacker claimed was sold to him at $2000 is still hacked almost 24 hours later.

