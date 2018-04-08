APC Youths Caucus inaugurate Kogi chapter, promises to entrench internal democracy — Nigeria Today

APC Youths Caucus inaugurate Kogi chapter, promises to entrench internal democracy

The National Youth Caucus of All Progressives Congress on Sunday inaugurated its Kogi State Chapter with a view to achieve victory for the party in the 2019 elections.

Mr Mark Nsimbehe, the National Chairman of the caucus, while inaugurating the Kogi Executive members of the caucus in Abuja, urged them to uphold the tenets of democracy and mobilise support for APC at the grassroots.

Nsimbehe advised members of the group to be law abiding and civil in their approach in the course of canvassing support for the party.

He stressed the need for members of the caucus to respect the party’s constitution in whatever decision they want to take, adding that “we must ensure internal party democracy.’’

Nsimbehe, therefore, expressed confidence that the APC would remain the ruling party and return to power in 2019 because of its achievements.

The youth leader said the achievements recorded by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would clear all doubts about whether he deserves second term or not.

Nsimbehe said that the Buhari-led administration had recorded tremendous progress in the areas of security and war against corruption which was being applauded worldwide.

He said with the better equipped and more motivated security personnel under the Buhari regime, the Boko Haram had been crippled that they no longer had the capability to take and occupy any territory.

Nsimbehe declared that there was no vacancy at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock and Lugard House In Kogi state come 2019.

Responding, Mr Abdulrahaman Danasabe, the Kogi State Chapter Caucus Chairman, promised to provide a level playing ground for all members of the group, saying “I will be just and fair to all.’’

Danasabe also assured of the readiness of his team to work assiduously to galvanise massive support for the party in all the nook and crannies of the state with a view to ensure its victory in 2019.

The National Youth Caucus of the APC is an umbrella Wing of the party for all Progressives Youth Organisations in the country.

NAN

