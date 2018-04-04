APGA to boycott LG elections in Nasarawa – Maku — Nigeria Today

APGA to boycott LG elections in Nasarawa – Maku

Mr Labaran Maku, the National Secretary, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), says the party will boycott the May 26 local Government elections in Nasarawa State. Maku told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Igbabo-Doma, Nasarawa state, that the decision was due to alleged irregularities in the composition of the of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC). He condemned the state lawmakers for screening and confirming alleged members of a political party as members of NASIEC.

