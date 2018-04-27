Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families — Nigeria Today

Apo 8: FG pays N135m compensation to victims’ families

Barely four years after operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS, killed eight persons and wounded 11 others at an uncompleted building in Abuja, following a false tip-off that they were members of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, the federal government, yesterday, approved the payment of N135million compensation to families of the victims.

Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, said the decision to compensate the victims was based on findings by the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, that they were not Boko Haram members as alleged by security agencies.

A three-man investigative panel of the NHRC led by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu had at the end of a public hearing that it conducted after the incident which occurred on September 20, 2013 established that the victims were innocent.

The victims, who were squatting in an uncompleted building situated at Apo District in Abuja, were discovered to be members of the FCT chapter of the National Commercial Tricycle & Motorcycle Owners & Riders Association, NACTOMORAS.

In its report, the NHRC indicted the DSS, saying there was no shred of evidence that the victims belonged to the dreaded Jama’atu ahlus sunnah lid da’awati wal jihad also known as Boko Haram.

Consequently, the commission ordered the federal government to pay N10million compensation to each of the families of the eight deceased persons, as well as N5million to each of the 11 injured survivors.

While handing over a cheque of N135million to the families of the victims, yesterday, the AGF said his office had after a series of negotiations persuaded the DSS to accept the verdict. “I am glad to inform the public of this gesture (the first of its kind in Nigeria) coming from President Muhammadu Buhari which confirms his commitment to the rule of law, upholding justice and respect for human rights.

“This gesture also confirms his enduring legacy of ensuring that justice is seen to be done to every Nigerian. This gesture in no small measure has emphasized the role of the National Human Rights Commission as an independent organisation whose statutory duties involve the promotion and protection of human rights.

“It also serves as an extra-judicial mechanism for the enhancement of human rights. The commission performed its statutory functions without interference from the federal government. I want to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to Mr. President for approving this payment and also his avowed commitment to the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria. I commend you all for believing in this government and I can assure you that government will continue to have the interest of its people as its primary objective,” the AGF stated.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, NHRC, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, said the commission went through a painstaking exercise to ensure that the right persons are paid. “All payments relating to this compensation are being made through the bank after verification of accounts, signatures and photographs of the victims. Though it has taken about four years to implement the decision of the commission, it has confirmed the posture of the present government to respect human rights.

“With this action today, the commission feels fulfilled and accomplished that under the present government, it has been able to provide effective remedy for the violation of the rights of the victims of the Apo incident”, Ojukwu stated.

Speaking on behalf of the families of the victims, the Chairman, NACTOMORAS,FCT chapter, Alhaji Usman Buba Gwoza, thanked President Buhari “for having the political will to agree with the recommendations/orders of the NHRC”.

