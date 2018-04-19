 Appeal Court Freezes Fayose’s Account — Nigeria Today
Appeal Court Freezes Fayose’s Account

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Politics

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, directed the freezing of the account of the Ekiti state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose. The court allowed the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the judgment of Justice Taiwo. O Taiwo of Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti division. -NAN

