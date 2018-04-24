Appeal Court upturns 2013 life sentence passed on 35yr-old — Nigeria Today

Appeal Court upturns 2013 life sentence passed on 35yr-old

Court of Appeal in Abuja

yesterday overturned the life

sentence passed by an FCT High

Court on 35-year-old David

Odey in 2013.

Odey was arraigned with

eleven others on July 11, 2007, on

a ten count charge of conspiracy,

belonging to a gang of armed

robbers.

They were alleged to have on

April 26, 2006 and May 19, 2006

in Wuse Zone 6 and Wuse Zone

7, Abuja, robbed Eze Duru, a

traditional ruler and one Chief

Mike Mbanefo of the sum of

N222, 000 and $700 respectively.

Those arraigned by the

Attorney-General of the

Federation include: Omika

Abdullahi, Friday Aneh, Obinna

Nwankwo, Uche Sunday and

Owolabi Onipede.

Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-

Wilson of the Court of Appeal,

upturned the judgment of the

lower court by upholding the

argument of the defence counsel,

Mr. Anthony Agbonlahor, of

January 21, in the Appeal No:

CA/A/218C/2014.

Justice Wilson said that the

lower trial judge erred in his

judgment when he convicted

Odey and discharging four

others out of the eleven accused

persons, based on the same

evidence.

The judge said that the

prosecution did not do a proper

investigation on claims of the

victims to have warranted the

victims to have come to court and

claim to recognise the convict

when they did not say so in their

earlier statements to the police.

The case was contrary to

Sections 97(1). 306, 298(1) and

318 of the Penal Code.

According to Agbonlahor,

Odey had been in detention since

2007.

“While in prison, he wrote

the West African Examination

Council exams and is currently

studying law in the National

Open University,” Agbonlahor

said.

