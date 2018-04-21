 Apple offers to replace swollen batteries in certain MacBook Pros — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Apple offers to replace swollen batteries in certain MacBook Pros

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

If your MacBook Pro was one of the unlucky ones that has a battery swelling problem, then Apple has some good news. The company has promised to replace the defective components for free.

The post Apple offers to replace swollen batteries in certain MacBook Pros appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.