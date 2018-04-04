Apple’s latest hire should see Siri get seriously smarter — Nigeria Today

Apple’s latest hire should see Siri get seriously smarter

Apple’s digital assistant launched before Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, but it’s fallen behind in terms of usability and features. The tech giant is hoping its latest hire of a well-respected A.I. expert will change that.

