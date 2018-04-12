 Apple’s latest patent ensures your screen turns on to the right brightness — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Apple’s latest patent ensures your screen turns on to the right brightness

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Apple was awarded a new patent that could help ensure that your phone always turns on to the right brightness — even when it’s dark out. This would ensure that your phone’s display doesn’t hurt your eyes when it turns on at night.

The post Apple’s latest patent ensures your screen turns on to the right brightness appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.