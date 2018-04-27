 Apple’s rumored wireless mixed reality glasses could launch in 2020 — Nigeria Today
Apple’s rumored wireless mixed reality glasses could launch in 2020

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

Apple is working on its own mixed reality headset. With an 8K display for each eye, the glasses, which combines augmented and virtual reality technologies, may arrive in 2020 with custom Apple components to deliver a wireless experience.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

