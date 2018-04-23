Apps featured by the Apple App Store saw a bump of up to 800% in downloads — Nigeria Today

Apps featured by the Apple App Store saw a bump of up to 800% in downloads

It has long been the dream of iOS app developers everywhere to land a coveted spot on one of the App Store’s featured lists. But it’s not just bragging rights that these developers are winning — it could also be a major spike in downloads

The post Apps featured by the Apple App Store saw a bump of up to 800% in downloads appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

