 Apps released on Apple Store drops in 2017 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Apps released on Apple Store drops in 2017

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Google Play Store appear to be winning the favourite app store contest, as the amount of apps released in the Apple App Store fell for the first time in 2017. A new data released by Appfigures showed that both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store were growing consistently all the way up to 2017,…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Apps released on Apple Store drops in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.