April Fool: Kanu Nwankwo Denies Reports He is Running for President — Nigeria Today

April Fool: Kanu Nwankwo Denies Reports He is Running for President

Former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo has dissociated himself from the campaign for the 2019 presidency, saying he does not know where and how his name has been linked to the race for Aso Rck Villa.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, Kanu said he was surprised to see his poster on the Internet campaigning for the Presidency, adding, “I have not in any capacity announced such ambition. I do not know where such story emanated from.

“As a Nigerian, I will be glad to be in such a position if it is God’s will. I also will make official declaration if such idea comes my way. At this point in time I am not seeking any political position.”

Kanu was in Lagos for the launch of the Ultimate Football TV Reality Show, which he was unveiled as the ambassador.

Apparently, many Nigerians and some media houses had fallen for the April Fool’s day report by Goal.com which claimed that Kanu, like George Weah of Liberia was going to run for President of Nigeria in 2019.

