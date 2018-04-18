Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe — Nigeria Today

Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Margaret Benson Idahosa, on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to the high rate of crime and insecurity in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the christian minister and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

The statement specifically described the recent abduction and murder of Reverend Pius Eromosele and Pastor Benson Isibor as “one too many”.

Idahosa condemned violent killings and other crimes such as rape, arson, and abductions, sympathising with bereaved families of those murdered in cold blood.

“As you are aware, our nation is going through a lot of security challenges and there have been different hues and cries about the menace of the rampaging criminals throughout our communities, villages, riverine areas and all over the nation,” Idahosa stated.

“These enemies of our collective destiny as a nation must be pulled down.These killings of our pastors is one too many and God in heaven has promised us divine intervention speedily.”

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki had last Sunday banned grazing at Odighi, Odiguetue community, and its environs in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the south-south for a period of 90 days.

Obaseki had announced this during his condolence visit to the family of the late Reverend at Odighi Community, a week after the State Police Command had apprehended suspected armed bandits responsible for the alleged abduction and murder of Eromosele.

