Are Chicken Licken Outdoing Nando’s With Their Adverts? [Videos] — Nigeria Today

Are Chicken Licken Outdoing Nando’s With Their Adverts? [Videos]

Fast food chicken is big business here in South Africa, and winning over even a small percentage of the market can have a massive influence on your bottom line.

For many years, Nando’s has ruled the advertising roost, and every time they put something out on social media peeps lap it up.

I’m not knocking what they do, because the agency behind their marketing strategy continuously delivers the goods, but I feel like Chicken Licken often doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

We did feature an advert of theirs back in September, which was a very solid effort, but now Sbu 2.0 has hit our screens and the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

You might have seen this one already, but meet SA’s new robotic friend:

I don’t know quite what it is, but there’s something about it that makes me smile. The ad was done by Chicken Licken’s agency Joe Public, together with director Greg Gray.

It isn’t rivalling Nando’s for views on YouTube, and probably won’t catch that ‘we can fix our shit’ advert from last year, but props to those who brought Sbu to life.

It’s an oldie, but for me their best work to date is The Great Dlamini:

And they hit it out the park with Inner Peace, too:

I suppose Nando’s are far superior at print adverts, and their quick reactions are social media sharing fodder, but there’s a lot to be said for the story-telling of the Licken folks.

Anyway, just putting it out there. You’re probably all up on that Nando’s bus already, but it was worth a shot.

Happy Tuesday.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

