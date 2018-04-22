Are Nigerian youths lazy? (1) — Nigeria Today

Are Nigerian youths lazy? (1)

I don’t know why people are angry at PMB’s statement about lazy Nigerian youths. I don’t blame him because maybe some of his acquaintances are lazy and uneducated.

I am a Nigerian youth and I am not lazy. I am a Yoruba boy and I am educated. I have never depended on Nigeria’s oil and I am living my dream.

*Comrade Kareem Adewale Idowu, Network Engineer

I do not agree with Mr. President’s statement about Nigerian youths being lazy. This statement truly shows that he is not a grassroots person who knows and understands his people. The youths might just correct that impression come 2019.

*Mr. Kushimo Oluwayemi, Digital Payment Strategist

It sounds funny. The President should examine the rate of unemployment in the country first and what he has done to tackle this. Many of us are graduates and ready to work but the job is not forthcoming and we settled for various vocations. So, for somebody to refer to us as being lazy is mischievous.

*Mr Rasheed Adekoya, Fashion Designer

He said we are very lazy but it was our ‘laziness’ that voted him into power. He should not expect our votes next time because we cannot vote for somebody who does not appreciate our effort. There is unemployment in the country but we still struggle to make ends meet.

*Omosanya Omotoyosi, Student

Globally, Nigerian youths are highly respected. Statistics show that Nigeria has the highest number of medical doctors in USA. The World Cup is around the corner, and those representing the country are youths. I hope the President’s comment will not discourage them. Let’s not use politics to ruin the future of our country.

*Mr. Ejiro Eghrudje, Politician.

I don’t think the president’s comment on Nigerian youths is appropriate, even if he did not say all Nigerian youths, but referring to some, to me is wrong. If only he knew the youths survive and fend for their families, he would praise them. I advise him to withdraw that statement and apologise through his spokesmen.

-Andrew Ediale, Seminarian

The post Are Nigerian youths lazy? (1) appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

