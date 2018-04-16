 Aregbesola advocates tree planting to address climate change challenges - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Aregbesola advocates tree planting to address climate change challenges – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Aregbesola advocates tree planting to address climate change challenges
Vanguard
By Gbenga Olarinoye. OSOGBO—GOVERNOR Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has called for overhauling of forest management to save Nigeria and Africa from imminent climate change. Aregbesola. He said the continued existence of the black race on the African
Aregbesola, others advocate tree plantingThe Nation Newspaper
Offa Robbery Challenges Us To Tighten Internal Security – AregbesolaIndependent Newspapers Limited
2018: Aregbesola's achievements will make it difficult for us to defeat APC – PDP chief BabatopeNAIJA.NG

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.