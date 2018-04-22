Aregbesola begins constituency tour tomorrow — Nigeria Today

Aregbesola begins constituency tour tomorrow

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola will tomorrow, begin a tour of all the federal constituencies in the state, starting from the Ife Federal Constituency, Ile-Ife, where he will review government projects in the area since the last seven years of his administration.



On Tuesday, the tour will take the governor to Ilesha in Ijesha South Federal Constituency, while on Thursday April 26, he will be in Ijebu-Jesha in Ijesha North Federal Constituency and on Friday to Ikirun in Ifelodun Federal Constituency, where he will personally express his appreciation to the people for their support in the past seven years.

On Monday, April 30, he will be in Ila Federal Constituency, while it will be the turn of Ede on Tuesday, May 1.



The tour will also take the governor to both Ikire and Iwo federal Constituencies before the grand finale in Osogbo Federal Constituency on Monday, May 7, 2018.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

