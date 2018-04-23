Aremu is stupid for saying our father is poor – Kunle Afolayan — Nigeria Today

Aremu is stupid for saying our father is poor – Kunle Afolayan

Last week, Aremu Afolayan, one of renowned filmmaker Ade Love’s son, granted an interview to Punchng where he stated that his father was a poor man while alive.

Reacting to the statement, his elder brother Kunle Afolayan, tagged him a stupid person for saying such.

In his words;

“Do you know Ade Love? Was Ade Love a poor man? That is his (Aremu’s) own opinion as everyone has a mind of their own. I would not say things were rosy, but we were never poor. If your parents were able to give you quality education and you enjoyed some luxuries that a lot of people didn’t have access to, then you cannot openly say you come from a poor home.”

He continued;

“I am sure I didn’t come from a poor home. Though I cannot speak for anyone, I just think he (Aremu) is stupid. I didn’t get to see the story. Funnily, some people thought I was the one who granted the interview. When the General Manager of Eko Hotel told me he read my interview in SUNDAY PUNCH, I was surprised because I didn’t grant any interview recently. Whenever I see the man again, I will let him know it was not me he read; it is a misrepresentation.”

– PUNCH

The post Aremu is stupid for saying our father is poor – Kunle Afolayan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

