Arguments among Boko Haram members is delaying the return of Chibok girls – Buhari — Nigeria Today

Arguments among Boko Haram members is delaying the return of Chibok girls – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated that disagreement among members of Boko Haram is responsible for the delay in return of the remaining Chibok School girls.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Garba Shehu, his spokesman, Buhari told parents of the schoolgirls that “their daughters will never be forgotten or abandoned to their fate, despite four long years since they were taken away by terrorists”.

“We are concerned and aware that it is taking long to bring the rest of our daughters back home, but be assured that this administration is doing its very best to free the girls from their captors,” the statement read.

“Unfortunately, the negotiations between the government and Boko Haram suffered some unexpected setbacks, owing mainly to a lack of agreement among their abductors, whose internal differences have led to a divergence of voices regarding the outcome of the talks.

“We know that this is not the news parents want to hear after four whole years of waiting, but we want to be as honest as possible with you.

“However, this government is not relenting. We will continue to persist, and the parents should please not give up. Don’t give up hope of seeing our daughters back home again. Don’t lose faith in this government’s ability to fulfill our promise of reuniting you with our daughters. Don’t imagine for a moment that we have forgotten about our daughters or that we consider their freedom a lost course.”

Buhari said as long as he remains the commander-in-chief of the armed forces the Chibok girls will never be forgotten and all will be done to have them reunited with their families.

