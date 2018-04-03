Armed bandits kill two policemen in Kogi - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Armed bandits kill two policemen in Kogi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Armed bandits kill two policemen in Kogi
Vanguard
LOKOJA – Yet to be identified gunmen Tuesday invaded a Police Station at Gegu, Kogi Stated, killed two Police officers on duty and shot a suspect in the cell. Vanguard reliably gathered that the bandits numbering five, heavily armed with AK 47 invaded …
