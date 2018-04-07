Armed Gangs, Killer Cultists On The Prowl In Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

Armed Gangs, Killer Cultists On The Prowl In Bayelsa
Bayelsa State used to be calm and the youths very hospitable, a disposition known to an average indigene of Ijaw origin. That culture is gradually fading away as cultism has now become the order of the day in the state. OSA OKHOMINA, in Yenagoa reports. The nightlife used to be at its peak with visitors […]
The post Armed Gangs, Killer Cultists On The Prowl In Bayelsa appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!