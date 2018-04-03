Armed robbers attack church, cart away money, phones — Nigeria Today

Armed robbers attack church, cart away money, phones

Suspected armed robbers attacked the New Ona Iwa Mimo Onimajemu Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Angwan Kwaso, Tunga-Maje community in Zuba, FCT and carted away money and phones of members. The Leader of the Church, Prophet Oladejo John, told newsmen that the culprits carted away money and phones and created fears in the people of the community with gun shot by on Tuesday in Abuja. When newsmen visited the community, they gathered that the bandits were four in number, adding that they wore the military camouflage.

