Armed Robbers Storm First Bank In Ekiti, Police Officer Killed (Graphic Photos) — Nigeria Today

There was pandemonium earlier today after armed robbers attacked First bank in Ifake Ekiti, Ekiti state. The hoodlums were said to have killed a mobile police officer who was stationed at the bank as they carted away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident has attracted a large number of residents who gathered in their numbers after the robbery as security operatives arrived the scene few hours later.

The corpse of the slain policeman is yet to be evacuated as at the time of filing this report.