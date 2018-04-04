Armed Robbers Storm Woman’s House, Shoot Her Dead In Abia (Graphic Photo) — Nigeria Today

Armed Robbers Storm Woman’s House, Shoot Her Dead In Abia (Graphic Photo)
Fear has gripped residents of the quiet Eziama community in Abia state – following the gruesome killing of a woman on Tuesday night by men of the underworld. According to
The post Armed Robbers Storm Woman’s House, Shoot Her Dead In Abia (Graphic Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!