Armenia opposition stages show of force ahead of vote - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Armenia opposition stages show of force ahead of vote – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Armenia opposition stages show of force ahead of vote
Pulse Nigeria
Supporters of Armenia's protest leader Nikol Pashinyan took to the streets Sunday, hoping that a massive show of force will propel the opposition politician to power in a key election two days away. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago …
Armenian Opposition Leader Calls For Protests To Continue
The leader of Armenia's surging protests meets the president
Armenia's ruling party says it will not put forward candidate for prime ministership
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!