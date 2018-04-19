Arms mop-up: Police recover 457 guns — Nigeria Today

Arms mop-up: Police recover 457 guns

The Kogi State Police Command on Thursday in Lokoja presented 457 assorted arms and ammunition recovered from mop up exercise.

They included 21 AK47, 14 pump action riffles, eight double barrel guns, 69 single barrel guns, 166 dane guns, 134 locally made pistols, 40 pistols, one G3 gun and four Barretta Pistols.

Presenting the recovered arms before pressmen at the command headquarters, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ali Janga said that the exercise was in a compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police.

His words: “This exercise was based on the directive of the Inspector General of Police, on the disarmament and recovery of prohibited firearms, ammunition and weapons in the possession of all suspected militias, bandits, vigilante group, neighbourhood watch and other group of individuals”.

He said that the command embarked on aggressive mop up and recovery of prohibited firearms and ammunition in circulation across the state.

“Bearing prohibited firearms and ammunition, illegal weapons and lethal devices whether locally fabricated, modified or that can cause harm or injury to persons or cause panic, fear, and security breach, breach of peace or cause threat to law and order anywhere in the country, will not be allow”, he warned.

The CP said that the exercise was successfully carried out by the officers of the command, particularly the men of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), led by DSP Babagana Bukar.

Relatedky, the operatives of SARS arrested one Ibrahim Achimugu with a firearm along Obajana area.

The suspect, according the police CP, confessed to have purchased the firearm from a 25 year-old gun runner named Inusa Abdullahi of Kajuru LG, Kaduna State.

He said, “The gun runner has confessed to have been in the business for over 10 years in Kogi State. He also confessed to have manufactured and repaired several firearms from members of the public and criminals”.

According to him, some of the recovered arms were voluntarily submitted by individuals whose names he did not mention.

