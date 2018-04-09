Arms procurement: Buhari hasn't approved release of $1bn from ECA – Presidency - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Arms procurement: Buhari hasn’t approved release of $1bn from ECA – Presidency – Vanguard
Vanguard
Arms procurement: Buhari hasn't approved release of $1bn from ECA – Presidency
Vanguard
ABUJA – THE Presidency Monday said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not approved the release of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, for the procurement of equipment to fight Boko Haram as was widely reported. Buhari The Senior Special …
