Army apprehends four Boko-Haram suspects in Yobe — Nigeria Today

Army apprehends four Boko-Haram suspects in Yobe

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

By Bala Ajiya

DAMATURU – Troops of 233 Army Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE while on raid operation to Bingel in Potiskum nabbed four Boko- Haram terrorist with their collaborators

The Suspect who are from Borno State include, Chari Magha 40 yrs, Gonbaza Abar 30yrs , Modu Moduchollo 20yrs, and Tilta Masawa 20yrs .

In a statement issue by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu stated that four Techno phones and 150,000 cash were recovered from the suspects

Similarly, troops of forward operation base potiskum on 26 April 2018,  also arrested a suspected Boko- Haram terrorist Mal. Salisu Musa in Nangere local government area of the state

Meanwhile, the general public are hereby advised to report any suspicious person to law authorities.

 

