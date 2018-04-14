 Army arrests masterminds of Taraba killings - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Army arrests masterminds of Taraba killings – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Army arrests masterminds of Taraba killings
Vanguard
By Joseph Erunke. ABUJA-THE Nigerian Army said it has arrested the masterminds of killings in Taraba State. The army said its troops on the ongoing Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, last Friday, arrested two persons, Mr Danasebe Gasama and Mr Danjuma a.k.a
Death toll in Taraba killings rises to 32TODAY.NG
Death toll hits 32 in Taraba herdsmen attackThe Nation Newspaper
Benue killings: We've recovered 26 more bodies, say localsTheNewsGuru
The Punch –Daily Post Nigeria –Independent Newspapers Limited –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 26 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.