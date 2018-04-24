Army Chief Visits Wounded Troops In Chad — Nigeria Today

Army Chief Visits Wounded Troops In Chad

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, has visited wounded troops engaged in the war against Boko Haram insurgents in Lake Chad region.

Col. Timothy Antigha, the Chief of Military Public Information, Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), made the disclosure in a statement in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Antigha stated that Olonisakin visited Nigerian, Camerounian and Chadian troops receiving treatment at hospitals in N’Djamena, Chad.

He said the troops on treatment sustained injuries in the ongoing Operation AMNI FAKAT in Lake Chad region.

He noted that Olonisakin visited troops on admission at the Renaissance Hospital, N’Djamena and commended them for their sacrifice.

“Gen. Olonisakin expressed the appreciation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the sacrifices of the wounded soldiers and assured that every effort would be made to ensure their speedy recovery.

“The Chief of Defence Staff also visited wounded Cameroonian and Chadian troops at the Military Hospital, N’Djamena; where he commended them for their courage and doggedness in fighting alongside Nigerian and Nigerien troops, in a sub regional effort to rid the Lake Chad Basin of violent extremism and terrorism.”

Antigha added that Olonisakin also donated drugs and dresses toward the up keep of the wounded troops.

According to him, Operation AMNI FAKAT was launched by the Task Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, in the past two weeks.

The operation was designed to flush out Boko Haram terrorists from their last stronghold in the Lake Chad Basin.

