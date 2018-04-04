Army denies beating man to death in Taraba — Nigeria Today

Army denies beating man to death in Taraba
The Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, denied reports alleging that soldiers deployed on Exercise AYEM AKPATUMA beat up a 27-year-old man, Yusuf Haruna to death at Mbanga in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State. A statement from Army Spokesman, Brig. General Texas Chukwu said, the allegation is misleading and untrue. “The Nigerian Army wishes to […]
