Army destroy camps abandoned by herdsmen in Benue — Nigeria Today

Army destroy camps abandoned by herdsmen in Benue

The Nigerian Army said its troops had destroyed camps abandoned by herdsmen militia in Gbajimba, Kaseyo and Adagu communities in Benue.

According to a statement by its Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the feat was achieved during a patrol.

Chukwu said that one motorcycle was recovered from the camp during the operation.

He also said that troops had cleared some identified armed robbers and kidnappers hideouts in Shaka, Ananum and Donga settlements of Taraba.

He said during the operation, they recovered one wooden gun with the shape of an AK 47 rifle at Shaka village.

NAN

The post Army destroy camps abandoned by herdsmen in Benue appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation NigeriaThe Nation Nigeria - App Feed. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

