Army discovers, destroys Boko Haram training camp in Borno — Nigeria Today

Army discovers, destroys Boko Haram training camp in Borno
Nigerian Army said it has
discovered a Boko Haram training base
in Benisheikh, Borno State, which was
immediately destroyed.
In a statement issued by a
spokesperson, Col. Onyema
Nwachukwu Army, who said the base
was destroyed by soldiers, explaining
that one of the insurgents was killed in
the process.
The Boko Haram insurgency has
caused over 100,000 deaths since 2009,
according the Borno State government.
The terror group has been largely
decimated by soldiers, but is still able
to carry out attacks mainly on civilian
targets in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe
states.
“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole
deployed at a Forward Operational
Base in Benisheikh have uncovered
a Boko Haram training camp where
instructional training was provided to
its foot soldiers.
“Troops uncovered the camp located
in a hideout in Afa general area on
Sunday morning at about 9.30 am,
following a tip off that insurgents were
being trained in the hideout.
“Armed with the information, troops
immediately mobilised to the area
where they conducted a cordon and
search operation.
“During the operation, troops
encountered elements of Boko Haram
insurgents who were withdrawing
hastily from the camp. In the shootout
that ensued, troops killed one of the
insurgents and recovered one Dane
gun.
“Troops also rescued one Mallam
Abba, who was held hostage in the
camp by the insurgents” the statement
explained.
Similarly, the Emir of Gwoza,
Mohammed Idrissa Timta has
disclosed that Boko Haram terrorists
have been flushed out of their Sambisa
enclave.
The monarch who was represented
by the Chiroma of Gwoza said Sambisa
Forrest is no longer a safe haven for
the Islamic terrorists’ sect who have
unleashed untold hardship on Nigeria
and the Northeast in particular.
He further revealed that remnants of
the outlawed sect are currently taking
refuge on the Mandara Mountains on
the Nigeria/Cameroon border.
Emir Idrissa spoke at a preparatory
reintegration seminar, organised
by Center for Peace and Conflict
Resolution, Modibbo Adama
University of Technology MAUTECH,
Yola, Stressing that a battalion if soldiers
is currently in the Sambisa Forrest,
adding that the terror group has been
degraded significantly.
“I can confirm categorically that
Sambisa has been liberated from Boko
Haram, what is now left of them is
remnants who are hiding on Mandara
Mountains,” he averred.
On the proposed reintegration
of repentant Boko Haram members
into normal society, the Chairman of
Mubi North local government, Hon.
Musa Bello Said the move seem like a
tall order saying, “it is not possible to
accept someone who killed your loved
ones,” he stated.
Adamawa State commissioner for
Information and Strategy, Ahmad
Sajoh, corroborated by saying that the
state encountered tough challenge in
integrating two repented Boko Haram
members handed to the state by the
federal government.
