Army discovers, destroys Boko Haram training camp in Borno — Nigeria Today

Army discovers, destroys Boko Haram training camp in Borno

Nigerian Army said it has

discovered a Boko Haram training base

in Benisheikh, Borno State, which was

immediately destroyed.

In a statement issued by a

spokesperson, Col. Onyema

Nwachukwu Army, who said the base

was destroyed by soldiers, explaining

that one of the insurgents was killed in

the process.

The Boko Haram insurgency has

caused over 100,000 deaths since 2009,

according the Borno State government.

The terror group has been largely

decimated by soldiers, but is still able

to carry out attacks mainly on civilian

targets in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe

states.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole

deployed at a Forward Operational

Base in Benisheikh have uncovered

a Boko Haram training camp where

instructional training was provided to

its foot soldiers.

“Troops uncovered the camp located

in a hideout in Afa general area on

Sunday morning at about 9.30 am,

following a tip off that insurgents were

being trained in the hideout.

“Armed with the information, troops

immediately mobilised to the area

where they conducted a cordon and

search operation.

“During the operation, troops

encountered elements of Boko Haram

insurgents who were withdrawing

hastily from the camp. In the shootout

that ensued, troops killed one of the

insurgents and recovered one Dane

gun.

“Troops also rescued one Mallam

Abba, who was held hostage in the

camp by the insurgents” the statement

explained.

Similarly, the Emir of Gwoza,

Mohammed Idrissa Timta has

disclosed that Boko Haram terrorists

have been flushed out of their Sambisa

enclave.

The monarch who was represented

by the Chiroma of Gwoza said Sambisa

Forrest is no longer a safe haven for

the Islamic terrorists’ sect who have

unleashed untold hardship on Nigeria

and the Northeast in particular.

He further revealed that remnants of

the outlawed sect are currently taking

refuge on the Mandara Mountains on

the Nigeria/Cameroon border.

Emir Idrissa spoke at a preparatory

reintegration seminar, organised

by Center for Peace and Conflict

Resolution, Modibbo Adama

University of Technology MAUTECH,

Yola, Stressing that a battalion if soldiers

is currently in the Sambisa Forrest,

adding that the terror group has been

degraded significantly.

“I can confirm categorically that

Sambisa has been liberated from Boko

Haram, what is now left of them is

remnants who are hiding on Mandara

Mountains,” he averred.

On the proposed reintegration

of repentant Boko Haram members

into normal society, the Chairman of

Mubi North local government, Hon.

Musa Bello Said the move seem like a

tall order saying, “it is not possible to

accept someone who killed your loved

ones,” he stated.

Adamawa State commissioner for

Information and Strategy, Ahmad

Sajoh, corroborated by saying that the

state encountered tough challenge in

integrating two repented Boko Haram

members handed to the state by the

federal government.

