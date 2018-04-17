 Army Kills Four Armed Herdsmen, Arrest 20 In Benue - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Army Kills Four Armed Herdsmen, Arrest 20 In Benue

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Army Kills Four Armed Herdsmen, Arrest 20 In Benue
The Nigeria Military on Tuesday said four armed herdsmen have been killed and about 20 other suspects arrested in Benue State. Benue State has been a hot bed of herdsmen-farmers crisis which has led to several attacks that have since sent many Benue
