Army nabs ‘Boko-Haram’ bomb expert in Gombe — Nigeria Today

Army nabs ‘Boko-Haram’ bomb expert in Gombe

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had arrested one Adamu Hassan, a ‘Boko Haram’ insurgent who specialises in making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, said in a statement that the military apprehended the suspect in Kaltungo town of Gombe during a joint operation […]

The post Army nabs ‘Boko-Haram’ bomb expert in Gombe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

