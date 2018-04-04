Army needs more medical personnel- Corp Commander — Nigeria Today

Army needs more medical personnel- Corp Commander
The Corp Commander, 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Maj.-Gen. Ikechukwu Okeke, on Tuesday in Lagos said that the army needed more medical personnel for efective operational efficiency.
