 Army Requires Right Mix Of Weapons To Achieve Mandate – Rep. Shawulu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Army Requires Right Mix Of Weapons To Achieve Mandate – Rep. Shawulu

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Rep. Rimamnde Shawulu says the Nigerian Army  requires the right mix of weapons at the right time and in the right quantity to achieve its mandate. Shawulu, who is the Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Army, said this on Thursday while declaring open the two-day 2nd army “Procurement Awareness Seminar.’’ The lawmaker, who was […]

The post Army Requires Right Mix Of Weapons To Achieve Mandate – Rep. Shawulu appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.