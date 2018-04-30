Army rescinds persona non grata declaration on three UNICEF staff - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Army rescinds persona non grata declaration on three UNICEF staff – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
Army rescinds persona non grata declaration on three UNICEF staff
Guardian (blog)
'ECOWAS free movement protocol not responsible for insecurity' The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Rogers Nicholas has rescinded the persona non grata declaration on three UNICEF staff at the weekend. The affected persons …
