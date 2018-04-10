Army vows to deal with erring commanders over operational lapses — Nigeria Today

Army vows to deal with erring commanders over operational lapses

Commanders will be held responsible for any lapses arising from their actions or inactions, the Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General, Tukur Buratai has warned .

Buratai said the attitude of commanders in the field must change especially towards decision making and taking appropriate action in line with the Rules of Engagements.

Speaking at the first COAS quarterly conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the three star general consequently ordered a review of its operations across the country .

” The need to review the conduct of NA operations across the country has become imperative in view of lapses recently observed among

commanders. Some of the lapses observed can be partly attributed to

indecisiveness when faced with obvious challenges.

“Hence, the attitude of commanders in the field must change especially towards decision making and taking appropriate action in line with the Rules of Engagements.

” In this regard, issues of murder, arson and other serious crimes perpetrated by ethnic and local militias, criminals and miscreants must be dealt with decisively. Commanders would be held responsible for any lapses arising from their actions or inactions. I have directed the CTOP (A) to set up a high powered team to review all our operations especially where lapses have been observed in order to bring to book all those involved in such cases”, Buratai said.

He lamented that the development had given rise to unpleasant comments by individuals and groups. He said such criticism has prompted the constitution of a board of enquiry, to probe allegations of collusion against troops operating in Taraba State.

The Chief of Army Staff also warned officers and soldiers against partisan politics, especially as the 2019 general elections draws nearer. He had directed the setting up of a Special Standing Court Martial, to try personnel, who may be found wanting during the 2019 elections.

” Let me state emphatically here that the unity and integrity of Nigeria lies on the military and the NA in particular. Therefore, any act inimical to the unity and integrity of this country by personnel of the Nigerian Army will be decisively dealt with.

“The NA must remain apolitical and professionally responsive in the discharge of its constitutional roles. GOCs and Field Commanders at all levels are, therefore, warned that anyone that runs foul of his professional ethics will be appropriately dealt with. You are all enjoined to continue to remind officers and soldiers under command to remain non-partisan and be guided by the stipulated code of conduct and rules of engagement in the discharge of their duties particularly in the coming 2019 General Elections.

“Furthermore, Nigerian Army personnel in any capacity who receives any form of inducement from politicians, public or private entities, knowingly or unknowingly will be severely punished. Both the giver and taker of such inducement will be investigated and appropriately sanctioned.”

“I have directed for a Special Standing Court Martial to be set up in preparation for the coming 2019 elections. I must warn that any NA personnel found hobnobbing with politicians or being partisan will be investigated and sent to the Special Standing Court Martial. I must state clearly that any officer or soldier who wishes to be sympathetic to a political, religious or ethnic group should voluntarily retire from the Nigerian Army. Furthermore, all are reminded on the ban on any form of worship outside the barracks except those permitted for wedding and other social functions.

“Therefore, officers and soldiers must restrain themselves from any act of political, religious or ethnic patronisation as these would attract severe consequences. The fate of the 38 officers who were retired is still fresh in our memories. ”

Buratai said additional weapons has injected into the theatre of operation in the North East.

” In the First Quarter of 2018, I directed the procurement and supply of weapons, UAVs, vehicles, tyres, protective gears and spares to the Theatre for enhanced operations. Commanders at all levels are, therefore, enjoined to ensure judicious use and periodic maintenance of the items under their command. I believe this can be achieved if commanders at all levels imbibe and practice purposeful leadership in the efficient and effective management of men and materiel,” he said.

The COAS Quarterly Conferences serve as a pedestal for the hierarchy of the NA to appraise and discuss its doctrinal, operational and administrative matters as well as other security issues that are crucial to the stability of our country.

This is with the view to fashioning out better ways through which the Nigerian Army can implement the federal government defence and security policies towards ensuring peace and development of the nation.

Stella Enenche, Abuja

